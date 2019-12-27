Videos: Footage Of Michigan's Friday Pre-Citrus Bowl Practice
No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football arrived in Orlando Thursday afternoon, and held its first pre-Citrus Bowl practice in the Sunshine State on Friday, as the team prepares to play No. 13 Alabama.
Citrus Bowl Practice — Part One
Citrus Bowl Practice — Part Two
