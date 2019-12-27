No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football arrived in Orlando Thursday afternoon, and held its first pre-Citrus Bowl practice in the Sunshine State on Friday, as the team prepares to play No. 13 Alabama.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook