{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 14:15:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Videos: Footage Of Michigan's Friday Pre-Citrus Bowl Practice

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines football arrived in Orlando Thursday afternoon, and held its first pre-Citrus Bowl practice in the Sunshine State on Friday, as the team prepares to play No. 13 Alabama.

RELATED: Friday Impressions From Citrus Bowl Practice: Kemp, Hawkins, QBs, More

RELATED: Top Players To Watch In The Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl Practice — Part One

Citrus Bowl Practice — Part Two

