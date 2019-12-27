The Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off the New Year in a battle of two blue blood programs. There will be quite a few notable players that will take the field in Orlando on Jan. 1, and we've narrowed it down to the nine top players to watch in the Citrus Bowl. RELATED: Citrus Bowl Preview: Alabama - A Quick Look RELATED: Podcast: Maize And Blue Breakdown - Citrus Bowl Preview, More

Nico Collins, Michigan

The junior wide receiver has 33 catches for 681 yards and seven touchdowns on the season (20.6 yards per reception). Although he doesn't lead the Wolverines in receptions or yards (sophomore Ronnie Bell edges him in both), he is their most dangerous target down the field. Collins is a big receiver at 6-4 and 222 pounds, and has the ability to turn 50/50 balls into 80/20, in his favor. The Crimson Tide's best cover cornerback, Trevon Diggs, will not play, as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Collins will have a big opportunity to take advantage of a susceptible and depleted Alabama pass defense.

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

The junior running back is one to watch because of his playmaking ability on the field. But, he's also one to watch closely due to his near flip from Alabama to U-M just before signing day in 2017. Harris has rushed for 1,088 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He seemed to raise his game to another level in the bigger games this season, rushing for 146 yards against both LSU and Auburn. Slowing down Harris will be a big focal point for the Wolverines, especially after allowing Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins to rush for 211 yards in their last outing.

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson, a sophomore, is part of the "salt and pepper" defensive end combination with junior Kwity Paye. The two split the award for most outstanding defensive end at U-M's postseason awards banquet, the Schemmy Awards, earlier this December. Hutchinson is the anchor on U-M's defensive line, and has recorded 64 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks on the season. He's also added a team-high three forced fumbles, including one to win the game in overtime against Army. Hutchinson is no stranger to the big play, but is also a steady and disciplined every-down force on U-M's strong side.

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

The redshirt senior linebacker is third on the team with 73 total tackles on the season. He's the Tide's leading pass rusher with 7.5 sacks. He also leads the team in tackles for loss with 12.5. At the outside linebacker spot, he has one interception, and he's even in a tie for fourth on the team in pass breakups, with five on the season. The U-M offensive line has been solid and steady since the loss at Wisconsin, but Jennings will give the Wolverines' front all it can handle.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Crimson Tide has a stable of explosive weapons on the outside, but the headliner is Jeudy, the junior wideout. The fact that the projected top-5 NFL Draft pick isn't the Tide's leading receiver should be concerning for U-M. Jeudy leads the team in catches and is second in receiving yardage, with 71 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns. His electrifying speed makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Some thought the future NFL star would sit out the bowl game, but he made his intentions clear soon after the Citrus Bowl announcement that he would be suiting up for the Tide.

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

From the safety spot, the junior leads the Tide in total tackles, with 85. He has also notched 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles. McKinney is all over the field for Alabama's defense, with a great combination of speed and strength. He'll be one to watch in both run support and pass coverage.

QB Shea Patterson, Michigan

The senior quarterback was named U-M's Most Valuable Player. On the year, Patterson has thrown for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He has come on late in the season, throwing for 300-plus yards in each of U-M's last three games (against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State). He's the only player in Wolverines' history to throw for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games. Patterson will be up against an Alabama secondary that let up a lot of yardage in several games this year — 324 yards to South Carolina, 264 yards vs. A&M and 393 yards against LSU.

LB Josh Uche, Michigan

The senior linebacker will suit up in his final game for U-M. Uche was dubbed as mostly a pass rusher for most of his career, until this season, where he became an every-down linebacker. Make no mistake, Uche still gets after the quarterback, leading the team in sacks, as he did as a junior last season. Uche was named this year's U-M Defensive Player of the Year, and has totaled 34 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. The Tide will have to keep an eye on where No. 6 is lined up.

OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

The first-team All-SEC selection has started 27 straight games at right tackle for the Tide. The junior is part of an offensive line that has blocked for a rushing attack that has 2220 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season, and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. That same offensice line has only allowed 12 sacks all season. Wills Jr. is projected as an early-round NFL Draft pick if he chooses to depart from Alabama following the Citrus Bowl. The 6-5, 320 pounder could give U-M's smaller defensive line some fits up front.