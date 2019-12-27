Friday Impressions From Citrus Bowl Practice: Kemp, Hawkins, QBs, More
Michigan Wolverines football had its first practice in Orlando ahead of the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl, and we were on hand to witness some drills. Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and junior safety Brad Hawkins were both banged up at the end of the regular season.
RELATED: Top Players To Watch In The Citrus Bowl
RELATED: Inside The Fort Part 1: Basketball And Football Recruiting Nuggets
Here's how Kemp and Hawkins looked, as well as other observations from U-M's first bowl practice down in Orlando.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook