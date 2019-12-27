TheWolverine

There is also an update on Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy five-star power forward and Michigan commit Isaiah Todd and his future, along with some interesting insight into SEC recruiting practices.

Today's edition of Inside the Fort brings you the latest news on Michigan Wolverines basketball recruiting target Washington D.C. Gonzaga four-star small forward Terrance Williams , who is scheduled to be on U-M's campus this weekend.

We’ll begin with basketball recruiting and Terrance Williams’ visit this weekend. The Rivals.com four-star (6-6, 210 pounds), the nation’s No. 96 prospect, will be on campus this weekend, and as we’ve said a number of times, we really like where the Wolverines sit with him.

The former Georgetown pledge liked U-M the first time around, and now that he’s seen head coach Juwan Howard in action, he’s even more enamored. The best part about this one, though … commitment Hunter Dickinson (7-1, No. 38 nationally) has been working on him for the last month, even before he was pledged to the Wolverines.

The two are even tighter than we thought.

“I've known ‘T’ since we were eight years old,” Dickinson told us recently. “We've been great friends ever since. Our families are very close.”

And by close, he means really close.

“We even tried to go to the same high school, but it just didn't work out,” Dickinson said.