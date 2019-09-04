News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 11:44:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Moore Critiques His TEs, Nua Previews Army's Triple Option Attack

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua each met with the media this afternoon to discuss this Saturday's game against Army.

Moore focused on how senior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Nick Eubanks performed against Middle Tennessee State, while Nua explained the challenges of stopping the Black Knights' triple option offensive attack.

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: A big Boost in the Backfield

RELATED: Doug Skene, Chris Balas Podcast — Pre-Army

E5kdkit6hymmbfaxamoz
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua coached at Arizona State last season, and at Navy from 2012-2017. (Per Kjeldsen)
Jwfiyqokdbtxzj1mm9k5

Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore


Defensive line coach Shaun Nua


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}