Videos: Moore Critiques His TEs, Nua Previews Army's Triple Option Attack
Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and defensive line coach Shaun Nua each met with the media this afternoon to discuss this Saturday's game against Army.
Moore focused on how senior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Nick Eubanks performed against Middle Tennessee State, while Nua explained the challenges of stopping the Black Knights' triple option offensive attack.
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore
Defensive line coach Shaun Nua
