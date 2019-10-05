News More News
Pregame Observations From The Press Box: Iowa At Michigan

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Keep it locked here throughout the morning as we provide our updates from the press box prior to the Michigan Wolverines' football game against Iowa.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team last beat Iowa on Nov. 17, 2012, in a 42-17 blowout.
11:47 AM: Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks was working with the first-team in warmups, likely signifying senior Sean McKeon is out once again.

11:34 PM: Redshirt junior defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour working with the first-team in warmups. He returned last week after injuring himself in the opener.

11:22 PM:

11:21 PM:

11:10 AM — The sun is finally just starting to break through the clouds here at The Big House.

