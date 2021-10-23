Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern: First Half Recap, Box Score

The Michigan Wolverines lead the Northwestern Wildcats by a score of 10-7 at the half in Ann Arbor. Here's a recap of how the first two quarters unfolded as Michigan looks to move to 7-0 on the season.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum scored a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter. (Rick Osentoski, USA Today)

First Quarter

The Wolverines won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, which put coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense on the field first. Northwestern caught Michigan on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Hilinski to wideout Malik Washington on the first play from scrimmage, but the Wolverines got off the field three plays later. The offense was not able to get much going on an 8-play, 26-yard drive on the ensuing possession. Junior guard Chuck Filiaga missed a safety blitz up the middle on second down, which killed the momentum and led to the punt team making its first appearance of the day, Each team would trade three more punts until the end of the first quarter. Michigan ran six plays for 50 yards before the clock hit zero on the first 15 minutes of play.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb29rIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1p Y2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU1pY2hGb290YmFs bDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgSGFzc2FuIEhhc2tpbnMgbW92ZSB0aGF0IHBpbGUuIPCf mLEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Vqb2ptWjVhVFMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9lam9qbVo1YVRTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0 d29yayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTk1MzEyOTYyNTI0MzY1 Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Second Quarter

The Wolverines would get the scoring started on the continuation of the end-of-quarter drive. A 13-play, 79-yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Blake Corum to give Michigan a 7-0 lead.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgc3dlZXQgd2FzIHRoaXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ibGFrZV9jb3J1bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmxh a2VfY29ydW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1p Y2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU1pY2hGb290YmFs bDwvYT4ganVtcCBjdXQ/ISDwn5iNIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9n OUhvanVBMEFtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZzlIb2p1QTBBbTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBPbiBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhbk9uQlROKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hpZ2FuT25CVE4vc3RhdHVz LzE0NTE5NTUxNjEyOTU4MTg3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK