Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern: First Half Recap, Box Score
The Michigan Wolverines lead the Northwestern Wildcats by a score of 10-7 at the half in Ann Arbor. Here's a recap of how the first two quarters unfolded as Michigan looks to move to 7-0 on the season.
First Quarter
The Wolverines won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, which put coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense on the field first. Northwestern caught Michigan on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Hilinski to wideout Malik Washington on the first play from scrimmage, but the Wolverines got off the field three plays later. The offense was not able to get much going on an 8-play, 26-yard drive on the ensuing possession. Junior guard Chuck Filiaga missed a safety blitz up the middle on second down, which killed the momentum and led to the punt team making its first appearance of the day,
Each team would trade three more punts until the end of the first quarter. Michigan ran six plays for 50 yards before the clock hit zero on the first 15 minutes of play.
Second Quarter
The Wolverines would get the scoring started on the continuation of the end-of-quarter drive. A 13-play, 79-yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Blake Corum to give Michigan a 7-0 lead.
The Wolverines would add to their lead to 10-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter on a 20-yard field goal from junior kicker Jake Moody. The drive went 55 yards in 16 plays and took 8:44 off the clock, but ended on the two-yard line.
Northwestern responded on its next offensive snap with a 75-yard touchdown run from running back Evan Hull, trimming the deficit to 10-7 in favor of the Wolverines.
Michigan's offense returned to the field and marched 75 yards in 12 plays, but a fumble by sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil gave the Wildcats the ball back. Northwestern would run the clock out with the Wolverines leading 10-7 going into the locker room.
