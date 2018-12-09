Michigan Wolverines Football: Warde Manuel Says Harbaugh Will Retire At U-M
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said "I addressed that" when asked Sunday about rumors he would consider going back to the NFL.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel was in more of a mood to elaborate.
Ohio State alum Cris Carter was one who floated rumors of Harbaugh to Green Bay last week, but Harbaugh told ESPN Sunday there was no truth.
"“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before Signing Day," Harbaugh said. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish.
"I can't be any more clear about this — it's not true. I'm not going anywhere."
Asked why he went on record today, Harbaugh was succinct.
“To make a statement of it,” he said. "To go on record, and to not be asked any more after that by people who like to yap and ask questions.”
Harbaugh also said Sunday night he was excited about preparing to win an 11th game for only the 11th time in school history. Florida stands in the way.
Manuel, meanwhile, made it clear he wasn't pleased about the rumors.
"Jim is one of the greatest coaches [in football], college or pro, so I think it’s to his credit his name continually pops up,” Manuel said. “As I said before, when we think about bringing student-athletes here, we want the best, and we have the best coach. I just hope people understand, and particularly our recruits don’t get dissuaded because people put out these rumors which this man deserves because of his ability to coach.
"... Every year as soon as there’s an opening, all of a sudden his name’s mentioned that he’s not going to be here. He and I have a great relationship. We talked about this from the first year on. I have full faith in Jim, in the person he is and the leader he is of this team. I’m so happy he’s our coach. I look forward to him coaching, as I said before, until he retires from Michigan and ends his career here."
