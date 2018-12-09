Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said "I addressed that" when asked Sunday about rumors he would consider going back to the NFL.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel was in more of a mood to elaborate.

Ohio State alum Cris Carter was one who floated rumors of Harbaugh to Green Bay last week, but Harbaugh told ESPN Sunday there was no truth.

"“This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before Signing Day," Harbaugh said. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish.

"I can't be any more clear about this — it's not true. I'm not going anywhere."

Asked why he went on record today, Harbaugh was succinct.

“To make a statement of it,” he said. "To go on record, and to not be asked any more after that by people who like to yap and ask questions.”