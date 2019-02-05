Tom Brady played at Michigan from 1996-99, and was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. AP Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday night, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest sports players of all time. The former Wolverine signal caller now has sports publications from all across the country singing his praises this week, in what was yet another incredible chapter to Brady's illustrious sports career. Here's a closer look at what a few of the biggest news outlets from around the nation are saying about Brady and his incredible legacy:

"With the Patriots win over the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII, Tom Brady has now accrued more rings than any other player in NFL history. "He has also tied Michael Jordan’s mark of six championships. "You can rest assured that barber shops around the country are about to ignite with an all-important sports debate: Which GOAT is greater? "Critics will say that’s an impossible question to answer—you can’t compare two athletes who play totally different games! Nonetheless, you know the conversation is going to happen so we’re here to reduce some subjective uncertainty. "Though there’s no way to create a perfectly valid and reliable comparison between Brady and Jordan, we’ve shed light on the debate by breaking down each player’s key numbers. Afterward, we share our (admittedly imperfect) verdict on whose résumé is superior. "In one corner: TB12, the Cali QB who’s become Boston royalty. In the other: His Airness, the iconic No. 23 with the hoop earring. Let’s get ready to rumble. Championships Jordan: 6 (in 6 appearances)

Brady: 6 (in 9 appearances) "Jordan’s six-for-six mark is holy ground; that record is the main reason some folks won’t even listen to arguments about LeBron James (who’s gone 3-for-9 in the NBA Finals) being basketball’s best of all time. And there’s no short-selling its impressiveness—seriously, who goes six for six in championship matchups? "The question is, should Brady be penalized for getting close but falling short three times? Jordan made the finals in 6-of-15 seasons (.400). Brady has made the Super Bowl in 9-of-19. (.464). It’s ridiculous to penalize a player more so for losing in the championship than, say, the divisional round of the playoffs. "It should also be noted that Brady now possesses the most Super Bowl victories (six) in NFL history, whereas Jordan is tied for 10th (first-place Bill Russell is way ahead with 11). Edge: Brady Regular Season MVPs Jordan: 5

Brady: 3 "Jordan claimed the NBA’s top individual honor in 1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1998. He won it three times before his minor league baseball stint and twice thereafter. Brady won his third MVP last year, after also winning MVP in 2007 and 2010. Championship MVPs Jordan: 6 (in 6 appearances)

Brady: 4 (in 9 appearances) "Jordan was clearly the most important player in all six of his NBA Finals appearances. In the Finals, he averaged 33.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 37 percent from three-point range, well above his career average of 33 percent. "With the exception of his first appearance—in 2001, when he was a glorified game manager—Brady has been excellent in all of his Super Bowls, even playing well in New England’s losses. But Deion Branch took home MVP in 2005 and Julian Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII." Edge: Jordan

"Tom Brady is walking—no, he’s swaggering—into the Patriots’ locker room after winning his sixth Super Bowl ring. He’s carrying the Lombardi Trophy, and as the sweaty, taped-up hero of New England hoists the seven pounds of football-shaped silver into the air he yells, “Who wants to hold this?!” "Mercedes-Benz Stadium might as well have been in Foxborough, based on the number of Patriots fans in the crowd. And judging by the deafening noise, none of the New England faithful seemed to care that the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever—the final count: 13-3, with a combined 14 punts——was also the most boring. It was almost painful to watch; the game was tied at three through three quarters and didn’t break open until Sony Michel plunged into the end zone on a two-yard run with seven minutes left to play. When he did, the sea of Patriots number 12 jerseys throughout the stadium erupted into chants of 'Brady! Brady!' "You’re kidding yourself if you thought Super Bowl LIII was going to be anything other than a 'home game' for New England. The Rams don’t exactly have a reliable fan base in L.A. yet, but most importantly: Patriots fans travel, because Patriots fans expect to win. "Do you realize how ridiculous that is? Sports fandom is supposed to be about getting your heart ripped out repeatedly, about watching your team’s dreams die as you stuff another chicken wing into your mouth in the hopes that the blue cheese eases the pain. There are 32 NFL teams, and only one can win it all each season. But the Patriots have won a third of all the Super Bowls since the 2001 season, redefining our idea of what constitutes a dynasty."

"Tom Brady, again, made Super Bowl history. And he did it without even throwing a touchdown. "With the 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII Sunday night, the New England Patriots quarterback set the record for most Super Bowl victories by any player in league history with six. "Brady’s record in Super Bowls is now 6-3, and he avoided breaking the dubious record belonging to former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly for most Super Bowl losses by a quarterback with four. He also avoided becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to lose consecutive Super Bowls. "Brady had been tied with former Cowboys and 49ers pass rusher Charles Haley with five victories in Super Bowls. "Against the Rams, Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards with no touchdowns and one interception."