Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 56-10 blowout of Nebraska this weekend.

• After its 56-point outburst, Michigan made a huge jump in national scoring offense, going from 46th (37) in the country to 23rd (41.8). The Wolverines are now the third highest scoring team in the Big Ten, behind Penn State (55.5) and Ohio State (54.5).

• Michigan's 285 rushing yards against the Cornhuskers caused the team to make a huge leap in ground yardage. Prior to the contest, U-M ranked a disappointing 60th nationally (187.6) in rushing yards per game — afterward, it jumped all the way to 36th (212), an increase of 24 spots. Still, that is only the sixth best mark in the Big Ten.

• The dominant effort by the Wolverine defense (just 132 yards surrendered) now has Michigan in reach of being the top defensive unit in the nation. Its 240.3 yards allowed per game is third best in the nation, behind only Utah and Miami (FL).

• U-M's rush defense didn't have all that appealing numbers prior to Saturday (121.6 yards surrendered per game, 36th nationally), but changed that in a big way after yielding 39 to the Cornhuskers. Michigan is now giving up 101 on the ground per contest, which puts them at 15th in college football, an increase of 21 spots.