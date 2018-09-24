Michigan Continues To Ascend In The National Statistics After Its 56-10 Win
Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories following its 56-10 blowout of Nebraska this weekend.
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics
Points per game: 23rd (41.8)
Rushing yards per game: 36th (212)
Passing yards per game: 86th (208.8)
Offensive yards per game: 64th (420.8)
First downs per game: 80th (20.8)
Turnovers lost: 27th (4)
Third down conversion percentage: 29th (46.1%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 48th (70.5%)
Tackles for loss allowed per game: 47th (5.2)
Sacks allowed per game: 56th (1.7)
Defensive Statistics
Points allowed per game: 13th (14.3)
Yards allowed per game: 3rd (240.3)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 15th (101)
Passing yards allowed per game: 3rd (139.3)
First downs allowed per game: 44th (18)
Turnovers gained: 76th (5)
Sacks per game: 45th (2.5)
Tackles for loss per game: 8th (9.2)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 35th (32.2%)
Special Teams Statistics
Average yards per punt return: 43rd (12)
Average yards per kick return: 21st (26.1)
Average yards per punt: 3rd (52.6)
Field goal percentage: 43rd (80%)
Miscellaneous
Penalties per game: 118th (8.8)
Turnover margin: 50th (+1)
Takeaways
• After its 56-point outburst, Michigan made a huge jump in national scoring offense, going from 46th (37) in the country to 23rd (41.8). The Wolverines are now the third highest scoring team in the Big Ten, behind Penn State (55.5) and Ohio State (54.5).
• Michigan's 285 rushing yards against the Cornhuskers caused the team to make a huge leap in ground yardage. Prior to the contest, U-M ranked a disappointing 60th nationally (187.6) in rushing yards per game — afterward, it jumped all the way to 36th (212), an increase of 24 spots. Still, that is only the sixth best mark in the Big Ten.
• The dominant effort by the Wolverine defense (just 132 yards surrendered) now has Michigan in reach of being the top defensive unit in the nation. Its 240.3 yards allowed per game is third best in the nation, behind only Utah and Miami (FL).
• U-M's rush defense didn't have all that appealing numbers prior to Saturday (121.6 yards surrendered per game, 36th nationally), but changed that in a big way after yielding 39 to the Cornhuskers. Michigan is now giving up 101 on the ground per contest, which puts them at 15th in college football, an increase of 21 spots.
---
