Junior safety Josh Metellus (No. 14) and fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich led the way for a suffocating defensive performance. USA Today Sports Images

A look at what they're saying around the internet following Michigan's 56-10 stomping of Nebraska in the Big Ten opener:

Chris Balas, TheWolverine.com: Notes, Quotes And Observations Observations • Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin had to endure the “run of shame” following classmate quarterback Dylan McCaffrey’s 75-yard touchdown run on a third-quarter read option play, called back by a Martin hold. Who knows if McCaffrey would have scored without it … at the same time, McCaffrey showed better-than-advertised speed in pulling away from a defender and taking it to the house. But McCaffrey is the future, and we’ll say it now … he’s going to be a star. His ability to feel pressure in the pocket, sell play action and throw on the run is unreal for a redshirt frosh. It’s been a long, long time since the Wolverines were so strong at the position. “Dylan continues to improve every time he gets in,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “That’s a position like all of the positions in football, but especially quarterback … it takes playing, time on task and being out there. He’s getting that. “It’s never too big for him. I really like that about Dylan. So … all good there. Both quarterbacks really played well.” McCaffrey only finished 3 of 8 through the air, but he had a pass dropped for about 50 yards and his numbers would have been better had sophomore Ambry Thomas not dropped an early fourth-quarter bomb after getting behind the defense. At the same time, true frosh Ronnie Bell made up for it with a 56-yarder that was right on the money on the very next play.

Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football remembers Scott Frost's words, pummels Nebraska Jim Harbaugh says he didn't remember Scott Frost's comment from 2016. But everyone else did. "We took that to heart," Michigan football left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. said Saturday. "We remembered it." In September 2016, Frost — who was in his first season as head coach at Central Florida — walked to a microphone at Michigan Stadium and told reporters he believed his team "outhit" Michigan during a 37-point Wolverine win. On Saturday, Frost returned to Ann Arbor with Nebraska. And Michigan's roster made sure to serve those words back to him. "He said he felt like they outhit us or whatever, I remember that," Michigan running back Karan Higdon said. "We don't look back. "But I think he can eat his words." Michigan pummeled Nebraska at the line of scrimmage from start to finish Saturday at Michigan Stadium, putting together as complete a performance as Harbaugh and could've hoped for during a 56-10 thrashing of the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten opener. Michigan outgained Nebraska 491-132, rushed for 285 yards on 45 attempts, had 14 tackles for loss and held the Cornhuskers to 2.4 yards per play. "We got beat in every phase," Frost said Saturday afternoon. "(Physically) we got whipped. "We were on our heels the whole day. I give them a lot of credit."

Jeff Seidel, Detroit Free Press: Michigan finally gives reason to believe in blowout of Nebraska The most impressive part of this win was the play of Michigan’s offensive line, a unit that has taken all kinds of heat. Nebraska came into the game with the sixth-ranked rush defense in the country, allowing just 93.5 yards per game. Granted, those numbers were put up against Colorado and Troy. But the Wolverines had eclipsed that in their first two possessions, getting incredible push and opening huge holes. They got chunk yards. And Michigan ran at will. Midway through the third quarter, the Wolverines had 203 yards rushing. The first time, Michigan running back Karan Higdon carried the ball, the line created a massive hole and he exploded for 46 yards. The third time he carried the ball, he did the same thing, bursting through a hole and sprinting down the left sideline for a 44-yard TD run. He had 12 carries for 139 yards – in the first half. Now, was Nebraska bad? Yes. So let's not go crazy here. U-M beat up a bad team. But give Michigan's line credit. The Wolverines were dominant on the offensive line. And it has been a while since we said that.

Bob Wojnowski, Detroit News: Riled-up Michigan flattens flailing Nebraska Harbaugh said he didn’t remember the “out-hit” line, but the players sure did. Defensive coordinator Don Brown brought the comments up in meetings, and then right before the game, the offensive line got riled up by reminding themselves. “We took that to heart,” offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. “We didn’t forget the coach’s comments. All week, coach Harbaugh, [offensive line coach Ed] Warinner talked about out-toughing them, and that’s what we did.” They did it with ruthless efficiency, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, and the message was clear. Whether it was a feisty rebuttal to past comments, or just a present-day necessity, the Wolverines pounded. It was no coincidence 254-pound fullback Ben Mason was a focal point, scoring touchdowns on runs of 1, 1 and 4 yards. The sophomore now has 12 career carries, six for touchdowns. Michigan knew it could run against Nebraska’s 3-4 front, and Mason’s power drives into the end zone were done with emphasis, not empathy. The Cornhuskers caved pretty quickly, so it’s difficult to know exactly what it all means. It could be more a statement on Nebraska’s disarray than Michigan’s revival. But you certainly can say the Wolverines’ offensive line is getting better, and the running game was so dominant, Shea Patterson didn’t have to do much — 15-for-22 for 120 yards. The lopsidedness was borderline absurd. At halftime, Michigan led 39-0 and had outgained Nebraska 305-17. Even fast-food giant Wendy’s jumped in, sending this Tweet on its official account: “Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking." Frost or Frosty, it didn’t really matter. The Cornhuskers melted. “It seemed like they didn’t really want to be out there at some points,” said Chase Winovich, who notched one of Michigan’s four sacks. “I know that’s gonna come off as very controversial. … I just didn’t feel like they wanted it as bad as we did. And we wanted it bad, so I don’t blame them.”

Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News: Fullback Ben Mason's 3 TD-performance puts smash-mouth signature on Michigan's crushing victory Against Nebraska, [sophomore fullback Ben Mason] was asked to be the back at times. “I think personally I can do a lot of things as a football player,” Mason said. “Today was the first time you got to see me as a single back and as a team we did a very good job executing everything that was asked of us to do today.” How tough is Mason? “He’s at the top,” left guard Ben Bredeson said. “He’s a tough kid. “He brings a lot of physicality and he’s able to hit a hole really hard and he keeps his legs moving once contact hits, which you can see, and it just makes us look a little better, and he can always roll in there for touchdowns.” Bredeson said Mason has been working on finishing drives in practice. “And now he’s finishing them in games,” Bredeson said. “We all love Ben, so any time we can get him a touchdown, it’s good.” Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh last week was asked about Mason’s mental approach. “Just smash everything,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “He wants to bludgeon people and do it really fast and he’s relentless. He is good and he’s getting better. You give him something to improve, two or three things to focus on, he’ll relentless work on it. “We appreciate that brand of football around here." … Defensive end Chase Winovich said he’s grateful he has never tackled Mason in practice. “I’m thankful I’ve not had to do that because that would be tricky,” Winovich said. “He’s a big boy.” He was asked how unique Mason presents as a running back. “I feel like that question answers itself, but the dude is 255, 260 pounds, he’s one of the strongest guys on the team,” Winovich said. “He’s just a bull. He’s built to play football. He’s a football player.”

Will Burchfield, 97.1 The Ticket: Michigan Players Say Nebraska Gave Up Early In Saturday's Blowout They played four quarters because they had to. Fact is, Saturday's game between Michigan and Nebraska could have been called after the first 15 minutes. Maybe even sooner, according to Michigan safety Josh Metellus. "After the first series when we went back out there, we just knew they wanted to give up," Metellus said. Michigan struck early and often, jumping out to a 20-0 first quarter lead en route to a 56-10 win. The Cornhuskers, who entered the game 0-2, saw their opening drive cut short by an interception and went three-and-out on the two drives that followed. For the Wolverines, it was clear at that point that Nebraska was ready to tap out. "You can just see it in their eyes, it’s like something you feel," said Metellus, who had an interceptions and 1.5 tackles for loss. "It’s not really anything I can put into words. You just can tell by the way a receiver is running his route or the way you’re getting blocked or the type of passion they’re playing with. We just sensed it and used that to our advantage." Once Don Brown and the defense smelled blood, they went for the jugular. "Coach Brown starts to notice it too, and you can tell by our play calls. We get more aggressive because we know that we can put the team in a bad spot, put them against the wall and basically do what we want," said Metellus. Nebraska's first-half drive chart was the picture of futility: Interception, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt, safety. The Cornhuskers were down 39-0 at the break, having mustered just 26 yards on 17 plays.