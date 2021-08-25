Michigan Wolverines Football-Will Cornelius Johnson Be U-M's Best Receiver?

Per practice observers, Johnson has been the best of a nice group of receivers during fall camp, and he's put in the work to make it so. He's one of U-M's bigger receivers — he's patterned his game after NFL types like Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald — and expects to have a big year.

Michigan football sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson has had his moments in the winged helmet, but he has yet to have his defining, breakout moment in a Wolverines uniform.

There's only one thing he really cares about, however, and it's the best sign of all that he's taken the offseason seriously.

"My main focus is just to win. We've got to win," he said. "It's mandatory. Non- negotiable.

"As a receiver and as a man, I'm trying to improve on my consistency and durability ... being a good teammate for Michigan."

Last year, he and his teammates were sneaking into nearby high school fields to get some work in during summers while other schools were organizing offseason workouts during the height of COVID. While neither Johnson nor his teammates would use that as an excuse, it was clear they felt it hindered their growth.

There were no such impediments this year. Johnson and the receiving corps met with quarterback Cade McNamara whenever they could to get extra work in, and Johnson put in the time with the JUGS machine, running cone drills and working on his routes. His coaches have said he's become an outstanding route runner, and he credits extra time on the basics for making it happen.

He's not alone. He's got a mix of veterans and young guys around him who have taken it upon themselves to be one of the team's strengths.

"Ronnie is a great teammate; a great leader ... overall, just a good Michigan Man," Bell said. "I look at Ronnie and see 'Michigan' written all over him. He just loves it here, is a great competitor, another one of those guys when I'm lining up to Ronnie in the slot or out wide I'm like, 'let's go.'

"[Transfer] Daylen [Baldwin], he's a great teammate. He's bringing a lot to our receiving room, which is good for us. And Cade ... is another great teammate. He's always one of those guys who when you line up out there, he's somebody you don't want to let down. "It's an honor to line up with him as a teammate."

All of them are excited, not nervous about the upcoming season based on what they've shown in the early going. That comes with knowing what they're doing, and in that respect, Johnson is ready to go.

"I feel like pressure is something you only feel if you're not really prepared. I wouldn't use pressure in that the of sense," he said of trying to atone for last year's 2-4 record. "We just try to make sure we're always prepared ... so we're ready for anything."

But especially the opener with Western Michigan on Sept. 4, now only 10 days away.



