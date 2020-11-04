"Coach Harbaugh is the one that handles that and wants to be the one to give the yay or nay," Jean-Mary said. "As of now we can't speak on that status, but Coach Harbaugh should have an update today or tomorrow."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday both players were "better" a few days after the game, but he wasn't sure if they'd practice this week and wouldn't know until Tuesday or Wednesday. Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said Wednesday he'd defer to Harbaugh when asked if either would play against the Hoosiers.

Michigan starting linebackers and redshirt sophomores Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett were banged up in Saturday's game with Michigan State. There's been no indication as to whether or not either will play this week at Indiana.

Or ... maybe he won't. Harbaugh has been vague more often than not about injuries, in part to protect his players. He did say after the MSU game that McGrone wanted to return, and some expected he would, but he never made his way back down the tunnel in the second half.

If McGrone doesn't go, former walk-on Adam Shibley will likely get the start. He played well in place of McGrone in the second half last week.

"He played really well," Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show Monday night. "Adam Shibley really had a heckuva ball game. I was really proud of the way he stepped in and played. He was real active inside the box and on the perimeter, tackled well ... I thought he just did an outstanding job.”

"Adam was one of those guys that stayed consistent, with injuries and guys out due to COVID ... was able to come out and earn the right to back up Cam," Jean-Mary added. "He's a guy that brings his lunch pail to work every day.

"He's one of most consistent guys we have. We weren't surprised with the way he played in the second half because that's what he's shown the whole time here."

At viper, second-year player Anthony Solomon came in and played solidly at times when Barrett went down.

"He as really dynamic in high school coming off the edge," Jean-Mary sad. "I thought he did a very admirable job when Mike was injured. We ask that position to do a lot of things, and he was about 90 to 95 percent. You can't ask for much more from player coming in cold off the bench."

There are some things he needs to work on in coverage, he added, but that can be said for the entire group.

"Those are things that are easily fixable within our scheme," he said ... "Fundamentals, putting eyes in the right place, using the right techniques, doing things we've coached better in pass coverage.

" It's 11-man defense, so it comes from we have to rush better if we're blitzing; if it's a four-man rush, then fundamentals in coverage with our eyes, hands and feet."

All things they continue to work on. His group and every other position had a great day of practice Monday, Jean-Mary said, eager to put the stench of a loss behind them.