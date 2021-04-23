Allen, a 6-6, 343-pounder, was expected to compete for the starting job after arriving in October and going through winter conditioning while sitting out the 2020 season. Instead, he was buried on the depth chart behind veteran Andrew Stueber and others and is now seeking opportunity elsewhere.

Allen's next school will be his fifth. He redshirted at LSU before attending Tyler College, playing in five games. He started the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Louisiana Tech, starting 13 games at left tackle for C-USA's No. 2 scoring offense (32.5 points per game) and total offense (436.8 yards per game) in the latter. He was part of the group that led the league's No. 2 offense in first downs (304 total), No. 4 rushing offense (168.4 yards per game), and No. 4 passing offense (268.5 yards per game).

Allen, however, could not crack the two-deep at Michigan and will move on.

