Wolverine Watch: A Plea For A Winning Weekend

“I’m shocked, to be honest with you,” Simpkins said. “After so long, you don’t even think about it. You don’t think about getting honors 40 years later … you appreciate it, but it’s not something you hope for.”

That scenario occurred 516 times over his four-year U-M playing career, a Michigan tackles record that still stands. He set a Rose Bowl record with 16 stops against Washington in the ’78 Rose Bowl, and posted a dozen against USC the following year.

The tackling terminator played in three Rose Bowls (1977, ’78 and ’79) during his record-setting career as a Michigan linebacker. When he put his meat hooks into a ball carrier, they went down — hard.

Simpkins finds himself already working on an excellent week. Forty-five years after he first roamed the Rose Bowl turf, he’s has been named to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

Ron Simpkins knows all about Michigan State week, rivalries, and getting where you want to be. He’s aching for the Wolverines to make his day on Saturday.

In those days, the Rose Bowl harbored all of the Wolverines’ hopes and dreams. Simpkins’ 3-1 records against Michigan State and Ohio State became stepping stones to the biggest college football contest of them all.

“Oh, when they say the Granddaddy Of Them All, it was like the college Super Bowl, really,” Simpkins recalled. “All of those games, we had a chance to be in competition for the national championship. We were playing for a chance to win the national championship every time we went to the Rose Bowl.”

The times Simpkins ventured to Pasadena, the Wolverines couldn’t quite get over the top — twice against USC, once against Washington. Never mind that the odds were stacked against them, the Wolverines playing in USC’s back yard, traveling across the country, etc.

Simpkins says forget all that.

“We never even thought about that,” Simpkins assured. “That was not even a factor. The crowd cheering for them or cheering for us? We always had support. I heard our Michigan fans as much as I heard anybody else during those games. It really never was a factor.”

A Michigan offense that averaged 12.0 points per game in those three losses certainly was a factor, but not one Simpkins would ever dwell upon.

The ’79 Rose Bowl, which USC stole on Charles White’s famed “Phantom Touchdown?” Oh, Simpkins will talk about the theft, without hesitation.

“When the guys get together, we still get mad about that,” Simpkins noted. “I’ve always said, I hate instant replay, because it slows the game down so much. But that play in particular would have given Michigan a victory.”

USC led 7-3 in the second quarter when White made his infamous leap into Rose Bowl history.

“USC had the momentum,” Simpkins recalled. “They had the ball, driving down the field. If we turn the ball over at that particular time, the whole momentum of the game shifts. Everything changes.

“We weren’t scoring a whole lot of points on offense. That would have changed the whole procession. If we could have turned the ball over there, and gotten the ball back for our offense — just kept it neutral for another quarter — it would have made all the difference in the world.”

Michigan did turn it over. Simpkins met White in mid-air, obviously short of the goal line, causing a fumble that should have given the Wolverines the ball.

“Yeah,” Simpkins said. “The ball came out. Before the play, I knew what they were going to run. I was calling out the play, telling the guys what they were going to run. That’s what they ran in that situation most of the time.

“My thing was to get over the defensive linemen and make sure I could get in the air to make contact with him, while he was in the air. That was the play they ran all the time on the goal line.

“I knew he didn’t have the ball. I never thought they’d call it a touchdown. Our guy, Jerry Meter, ended up with the football!”

No matter. USC “won,” 17-10, and the Wolverines came away empty handed. But Michigan fans and the Rose Bowl itself have never forgotten his sterling play.