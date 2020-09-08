TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: A Season Of Discontent

Michigan football fans should have been watching one of the great spectacles of the college game playing out on Saturday — boats large and small cruising into Union Bay outside Husky Stadium. Or if they were lucky enough and had friends in the area, they might have gone “sailgating” themselves, prior to watching the Wolverines and Washington Huskies do battle. Of course, that’s in the dream world. That’s the pre-COVID world, one in which the worst virus involved Ryan Day’s offense infecting Michigan’s defense in late November. Now, Husky Stadium sits empty. So does Michigan Stadium. Those used to sailgating OR tailgating are either sunk or in the ditch. That’s not lost on Jim Harbaugh. He wakes up in the morning, looks at the calendar, and shakes his head. He sees stray leaves falling to the ground and can’t believe it. Everything around him screams football … except reality. Reality screams nobody knows when the game he loves will return. That’s tough to take, even for someone who routinely urges his players to insert “steel in their spines.”

Jim Harbaugh made it very clear he believes the Wolverines should have been playing football Saturday.

“It definitely hits you,” Harbaugh said on Saturday, amid marchers demonstrating on behalf of a season. “We should have been playing a game today.” They didn’t, either because the Big Ten represents the most intelligent, wise, scrupulous and virtuous major athletic conference in the nation, or because of a disastrous miscalculation amid white hot political rancor. It just depends on whom you’re asking. Michigan football sideline reporter and Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch noted recently, on a U-M beat writers round table in The Wolverine magazine: “If other conferences play, and it has a tragic impact on the lives of student-athletes, the Big Ten might look like the gold standard of college athletics. If the other conferences play and have absolutely no problems — and there’s just no predicting it — then it could be a setback.” Tom Crawford, a U-M alum who has covered Michigan football for decades, stood solidly against a season going forward in the weeks leading up to September. When it arrived, he began experiencing second thoughts. Harbaugh and his crew demonstrated how safe the football program could be, boasting of nearly 1,000 consecutive negative tests for Coronavirus under Schembechler Hall’s stringent protocols. Others have repeatedly underscored the lack of serious health complications and hospitalizations for 18- to 22-year-old men at the apex of physical conditioning. Even for a COVID-cautious individual like Crawford, that's had an impact. “It really hit me this weekend,” Crawford said.

Michigan Stadium remains a lonely place this fall, and for the foreseeable future. (Brandon Brown)