Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.

— John Donne

People flooded back into Michigan Stadium, ecstatic to resume the rites of autumn. Paratroopers even rained from the sky, taking the scenic way in.

Tailgate grilling scents swirled, igniting the senses. Old friends hugged, high-fived, and opted for face paint over masks. They exulted in a march to The Big House, hoping for a much bigger season.

The Wolverines cooperated, mowing down Western Michigan in dominating fashion, 47-14. The Broncos could have boarded the bus for Kalamazoo at halftime, down 27-7, and never looked back.

In short, Michigan’s opening day proved perfect.

Well … almost perfect.

One Wolverine left the stadium not in triumph, but torn by the vagaries of a game that shifts from crescendo to cruel in a millisecond.

Junior wideout Ronnie Bell stood ready to enjoy the season of his life. Voted captain, Bell toiled for Michigan spurred by fury, last year’s stumbles motivating him to ring somebody else’s bell.

He stood beyond motivated, he insisted. He burned with anger over 2020, and all the slights emanating from it. He and his teammates were going to prove everyone wrong, shut everyone up.

“I demand my respect!” he smoldered.