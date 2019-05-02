Pulling in an offensive coordinator from Alabama doesn’t guarantee instant success, regardless of how the Tide rolls year after year.

Just ask Brady Hoke.

Considerable excitement rippled through Michigan football optimists in anticipation of the 2014 football season, despite a 7-6 campaign in 2013. After all, Hoke — whose head coaching run in Ann Arbor appeared on the downside — had gone out and grabbed ‘Bama OC Doug Nussmeier.

That triggered delusions of grandeur around The Big House. In a few short months, Ann Arbor would surely feel like Tuscaloosa, plus some IQ points and minus the recruiting scandals.

Problem was, Michigan’s lineup wasn’t ready for prime time in the SEC or the Big Ten. The Wolverines averaged 20.9 points per game in 2014, threw it to the other team 18 times, went 5-7 and said goodbye to the head football coach.

Meanwhile, ‘Bama rolled on at 12-2 and SEC champs.

So there’s the disclaimer. Obviously, nobody sees anything close to a repeat coming. Certainly not former Michigan captain and All-American Jon Jansen, who watched Alabama roll up 7,830 yards of total offense last season, 4,854 through the air, on the way to the national championship game.

Does all that automatically shift to Michigan Stadium, through the play-calling of transplant OC Josh Gattis? Certainly not.

At the same time, Michigan football 2019 appears as far from Michigan football 2014 as Tom Brady from Tommy Chong. The Wolverines have won 10 games in three of Jim Harbaugh’s four seasons at the helm.

Despite disappointments against Ohio State, Harbaugh has the Wolverines in position for a breakthrough. Jansen is convinced Gattis and what he could bring from his most recent coaching stop will help.

“When you look at the offense Alabama ran last year, one of the things I always look at is how do they give guys advantages,” Jansen said. “When you watch their motions, their personnel groups, the way they get the offensive line to have an advantage in blocking the run game, the angles, so they’re not asking a guard to reach a wide three technique … you’re blocking down, or you get into a different play.

“I thought they did a great job of putting their guys into position to always have the angle, always have the advantage. That works whether you’re an offensive lineman, a tight end, a slot receiver, wide receiver, running back.”