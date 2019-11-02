Maryland coach Mike Locksley wanted to make sure everyone knew he called the shots last year for Alabama’s record-setting offense.

He kept judiciously quiet about his offensive genius Saturday. When you’ve got a goose egg tied around your neck, it’s tough to talk.

Michigan steamrolled his Maryland Terrapins as expected, 38-7, without a single point scored by the Terps’ offense. Not that the Wolverines broke any ground there.

Big Ten foes have battered the Terps like crab mallets on the Chesapeake Bay’s finest recently. It’s a long way from Tuscaloosa to College Park, Md., and Locksley is finding out the hard way.

Michigan, meanwhile, might be finding its footing, reeling off another lopsided win against an overmatched foe. Freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson definite found his, delivering the lightning bolt that left the Terrapins smoking like Wile E. Coyote.