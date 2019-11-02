News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 19:24:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine Watch: Michigan's Bolting Toward Bigger Business

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Maryland coach Mike Locksley wanted to make sure everyone knew he called the shots last year for Alabama’s record-setting offense.

He kept judiciously quiet about his offensive genius Saturday. When you’ve got a goose egg tied around your neck, it’s tough to talk.

Michigan steamrolled his Maryland Terrapins as expected, 38-7, without a single point scored by the Terps’ offense. Not that the Wolverines broke any ground there.

Big Ten foes have battered the Terps like crab mallets on the Chesapeake Bay’s finest recently. It’s a long way from Tuscaloosa to College Park, Md., and Locksley is finding out the hard way.

Michigan, meanwhile, might be finding its footing, reeling off another lopsided win against an overmatched foe. Freshman wide receiver Giles Jackson definite found his, delivering the lightning bolt that left the Terrapins smoking like Wile E. Coyote.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Grad transfer defensive end Michael Danna crushes Maryland QB Josh Jackson, forcing an interception.
Grad transfer defensive end Michael Danna crushes Maryland QB Josh Jackson, forcing an interception.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}