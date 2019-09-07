News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 20:05:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine Watch: Bye Looms So Welcome For The Survivors

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan’s great escape against Army will be remembered one of two ways in the fateful months to follow.

It might become a “Whew, that was close” survival moment in a season that swells into strong success. Or it might serve as the canary in the coal mine during a four- or five-loss campaign.

The 24-21 double-overtime win appeared as likely as an escape from Alcatraz in a sheet metal and duct tape submarine. The Wolverines weathered Army’s attempt at a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, a 21-14 deficit in the first OT and Army’s last chance to win it in double OT.

Jim Harbaugh’s team found a way, putting Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. in the stockade on the game’s final play, stripping away the football — and the Black Knights’ shot at a major upset.

Anything less, and the Army QB might have been remembered as Anthony Hopkins, toasting The Big House with fava beans and a nice chianti.

Yes, the Wolverines found a way. They just need to find a way that’s less, well, spellbinding.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Shea Patterson has thrown the football well at times, but he's looking to keep a handle on it at others.
Shea Patterson has thrown the football well at times, but he's looking to keep a handle on it at others.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}