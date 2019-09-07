Michigan’s great escape against Army will be remembered one of two ways in the fateful months to follow.

It might become a “Whew, that was close” survival moment in a season that swells into strong success. Or it might serve as the canary in the coal mine during a four- or five-loss campaign.

The 24-21 double-overtime win appeared as likely as an escape from Alcatraz in a sheet metal and duct tape submarine. The Wolverines weathered Army’s attempt at a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, a 21-14 deficit in the first OT and Army’s last chance to win it in double OT.

Jim Harbaugh’s team found a way, putting Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. in the stockade on the game’s final play, stripping away the football — and the Black Knights’ shot at a major upset.

Anything less, and the Army QB might have been remembered as Anthony Hopkins, toasting The Big House with fava beans and a nice chianti.

Yes, the Wolverines found a way. They just need to find a way that’s less, well, spellbinding.