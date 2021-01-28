Juwan Howard’s crew proved itself nearly unstoppable so far. But it’s stopped now — stopped cold.

The Wolverines reside in COVID purgatory, despite not a positive test among them. They’re facing the timeout with no sure ending.

They say Feb. 7 is the day of release. That’s two weeks from when the University of Michigan shut down all athetics, at the suggestion (or demand, depending on whom you believe) of the State of Michigan.

But who really knows? Plenty of dates for relief from the lockdowns in Michigan have come and gone, hope replaced by the worst kind of overtime.

It’s not just Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers, freshman center sensation Hunter Dickinson and their team feeling the COVID cuffs. Fifty-point scorer and junior forward Naz Hillmon and her teammates are in the same boat — socially distanced, of course.