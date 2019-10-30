“Something just wasn’t right. Whatever was not right, got fixed.”

— Urban Meyer, on Michigan’s win over Notre Dame

Whatever you think of the former Ohio State coach (and future molder of scofflaws elsewhere), he knows football. The Buckeye boss turned TV commentator looked at Michigan and shook his head all season.

That stopped when the Wolverines ran over the Irish, 45-14, in a fashion some expected and many hoped before the campaign ever began. THIS, they insisted, is what Michigan could and should look like.

“We didn’t match them,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “Michigan was all over the field. We got what we deserved. Michigan out-played us, they out-hustled us, they were more physical, they out-coached us.”

There were more outs along the way. The Wolverines out-rushed Notre Dame, 303-47, delivering the downhill ground attack offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been preaching for months. Michigan averaged 246.3 yards rushing per game over the last three.