Michigan enters the 2021 football season with outside expectations as low as they’ve been since 2009. You remember that year, preceded by a lengthy offseason unencumbered by a bowl game. New coach Rich Rodriguez had just gone 3-9, suffered lots of ship jumping and enough howls to change the name from Wolverines to Wolves. This is different … or it’s supposed to be. Jim Harbaugh came in to turn it all around. He carried the golden arm when he played at Michigan, and figured to come in with the golden brain to right all the wrongs of 2008-2014, broken up by a glimpse-of-hope exception season in 2011. When Harbaugh led Ohio State in 2016, 17-7, late in the third quarter in Columbus, anything seemed possible. This was it. The misery of no Big Ten championship since 2004 was about to get chop-blocked. It didn’t happen that way. The Buckeyes rallied. Their fans belched Sulphur and shrieked insurrection. Those in striped shirts fell in line, and OSU won in overtime. Now, beating the Buckeyes isn’t even to be discussed. The focus is on taking down Western Michigan, to reach half of Michigan’s 2020 victory total.

Jim Harbaugh hopes to throw off both the mask and the frustration from a 2020 season that went awry.

Okay. You have to start somewhere. You don’t have to end at 6-6, 7-5, or 8-4, but that’s what a lot of folks are banking on right now. It’s a bracing thought, but that’s where things stand in many minds. Michigan’s job is to change those minds. Not in as dramatic a fashion as Juwan Howard’s crew did in going from picked No. 6 in the Big Ten to conference champions and Elite Eight participants. But it’s time to show something. It’s time to show that all of the change — in the staff, on the roster, behind the scenes — represents more than bubble-wrapping the ship on April 14, 1912. One thing’s certain. Those covering the Wolverines won’t likely be accused of overselling Michigan’s chances for the fall. “That’s not a real fun thing to think about, how I’m going to feel if Michigan is 7-5,” noted Dennis Fithian, local sports talk radio host. “If Michigan went 8-4 — and if I had to pick today, that would be my selection — it’s really going to come down to the details. What happens in those four games?” Notice, it’s not a discussion of whether this is the breakthrough year to knock off OSU, to make it to Indianapolis, to win the Big Ten championship, to make the playoffs. It’s how things go in the multiple losses expected. Sort of like heading for the point of no return, just above Niagara Falls, and trying to guess how much the landing is going to hurt.

Michigan players enter the spring and summer with hopes of putting 2020 far behind them.