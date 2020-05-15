Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants his players to be tough, focused, and unyielding. So Gattis set the tone on Thursday, in a Zoom call that provided both information and a strong stiff-arm. Ask him about senior wideout Nico Collins, and Gattis waxes eloquently about the lanky weapon who can fill a Michigan passing game highlight reel. Ask him about Chris Evans, the returned-from-suspension running back, and Gattis goes into detail explaining the advantage of featuring a versatile, pass-catching back in his offense. Ask him about his quarterbacks, and you’ll get as far as you would have against Lee Roy Selmon in an Oklahoma drill, circa 1975. Many tried. All failed. Gattis could have been waterboarded, drizzled with honey and set upon by fire ants, or quarantined in Columbus without a mask, tobacco spit shield or earplugs, and he still wouldn’t say anything about his QBs. He mentioned redshirt sophomore Joe Milton, redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara. But that was pretty much it, other than saying what he wouldn’t say about them.

Redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey has the most field time of any of Michigan's quarterbacks.

“We lost our quarterback,” Gattis noted. “We’re nowhere near having a frontrunner. We were in a three-man competition coming into the spring, with Joe, Dylan and Cade. No one has got a competitive advantage… “Every guy is equal. Every guy is going to get the opportunity to compete and lead this team. When we have that answer is when they’ll know. We haven’t even come close to starting that battle yet.” Asked for a trait in each that fits particularly well in his offense, Gattis made an open-field move Barry Sanders could only hope to match. “I don’t want to get into individual traits or call certain guys out, or do anything from that standpoint,” Gattis said. “But we’re excited about all three, and we look forward to continuing to develop those three guys.” Michigan football is a fishbowl, and the QB represents the biggest, boldest, most colorful fish at any given time. That comes with both perks and pitfalls, like many have learned down through the years. Tom Brady’s experience — clawing three years for a shot, then losing time as a senior to the next hotshot — almost broke him. Instead, it helped make him into the best that’s ever been. Brian Griese kicked in a window at a local watering hole, and appeared done at Michigan. Next thing you know, he was kicking down the door for a national championship. John Navarre took a secretive route out of Michigan’s facilities after games, avoiding the derision he drew in his early days at quarterback. That came before he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title, the next-to-last U-M signal caller to do so. The Big House shook when Scott Dreisbach lofted a 15-yard touchdown toss to Mercury Hayes as time expired on Michigan’s 18-17 win over Virginia in the 1995 season opener. Just moments earlier, the freshman QB heard boos echoing through the stadium, the Wolverines trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter. The following Monday — noting Michigan’s next game was at Illinois — an inquiring mind asked Dreisbach what it would be like facing a second straight hostile crowd. The rookie QB burst out laughing.

Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh know as well as anyone could the trials and tribulations of a U-M QB.