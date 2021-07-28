Wolverine Watch: Hate That Makes One Great

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan will beat Ohio State or “die trying.” Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson insists “I’m willing to die for this” regarding his preparation for the season. Old-time Wolverines note their successors have died enough on the field against the Buckeyes — 14 out of 15, and counting. They’d like Harbaugh’s crew to stay alive, suck it up, and smack OSU squarely in the jaw. Do as Emperor Palpatine once commanded: “Let the hate flow through you.” Alan Mitchell isn’t sure that hatred even exists. He believes, in part, it’s why the wins have dried up. Mitchell isn’t exactly hollering from row 88 at Michigan Stadium. The former Bo Schembechler wide receiver (1977-80) owns three wins over the Buckeyes, including two in Columbus. He sports three Big Ten championship rings, played in three Rose Bowls, and served as part of the crew that nailed down Schembechler’s breakthrough Pasadena victory in 1980.

Jim Harbaugh has demonstrated plenty of passion against the Buckeyes. His team has yet to deliver. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

He’s been an Ohio resident for the past quarter century. And Mitchell perceives a fundamental difference in how the Buckeyes and Wolverines view each other. “See, they hate us,” Mitchell said. “I think the young kids nowadays — and maybe I’m wrong — they don’t understand. I live here in Ohio. They don’t like us. “We have a rivalry against them. But they’re driven by a type of hatred that … I can’t even describe it to you. We understand they’re our rivalry, and our toughest level of competition. But we don’t despise them the way they despise us.” Okay, there are a few items to unpack here. Some will say, Yeah, there’s another Boomer, talking about kids nowadays. And there might be something to that take. At the same time, when the older Wolverine sports three or four wins over the Buckeyes, it might be worth paying a little attention. Others will struggle with the whole notion of hating an opponent, period. It conjures up a certain sense of psychosis that Michigan folks believe they’re above. Nobody should long for Buckeye hate — the sort that has 80-year-old grandmas giving the Michigan team bus the one-finger salute, OSU fans spitting on the visitors, and others attempting to rip the jersey off former defensive lineman Grant Bowman’s mom outside the ‘Shoe. But in a competitive sense, there is a certain hatred that can be channeled — a burning aversion to losing, an abhorrence toward a particular foe that ramps effort into overdrive. There’s little doubt Hutchinson possesses it. How many of his teammates do as well? Mitchell sees plenty of Wolverines getting drafted into the NFL, nearly as many as teams like Ohio State and Alabama. No, they’re not going as high. But the cupboard isn’t bare, many will point out. To them, it gets back to possessing a less tranquil outlook on The Game, and the Buckeyes themselves.

Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes carried a burning desire to beat each other through the 10-Year-War. (AP Images)