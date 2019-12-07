It’s time for some holiday notes, on a noteworthy week for the Wolverines. • Juwan Howard’s basketball team stands 8-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten, with a pair of victories over top-10 teams and a Battle 4 Atlantis championship nicely tucked away. Had we made that projection a month ago, we’d have been laughed right out of the Crisler Center. Some would have insisted such a scenario loomed as likely as Howard’s predecessor giving up the NBA to join Drake, Eminem and Lil Wayne in a fundamentally sound rap-off. But here the Wolverines stand, following their 103-91 score-fest over Iowa. They featured six players in double figures, led by recently healed freshman forward Franz Wagner’s 18. In the absence of sophomore backup center Colin Castleton — welcomed to Big Ten play with backhand forearm and accompanying stitches — redshirt junior Austin Davis poured in eight. Michigan’s bench out-scored Iowa’s by a dozen, 26-14. That’s precisely the margin of victory, and don’t think for a second Howard didn’t notice — especially when sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. checked in with 12 points and eight rebounds himself.

“I saw great production out of them, playing with energy, a ton of effort and just playing inspired basketball,” Howard said. “It was great to see Brandon Johns come in there and give us a huge lift, super active around the offensive glass, cutting to the basket for layups and dunks, being very active on the defensive end and also making shots. He played with a ton of confidence tonight. “Austin Davis was huge for us. [Senior center] Jon Teske had foul trouble, and I trust our bigs. Colin went out with an injury, stitches to his lip … next man up.” That sort of depth can go a long way over the long haul. Johns represents a sophomore class which already made a considerable impact this year, after impatiently awaiting its turn last season. Many relegated Michigan to a huge step backward after losing Charles Matthews, Iggy Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole from last year’s roster. They’re thinking differently now, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey waves off any notion of a massive falloff or big changes from a year ago. “I don’t know that there’s a huge difference, in the sense of how they play,” McCaffrey said. “They move the ball and they share the ball. They defend. If you do those things, you typically are going to be successful. Juwan’s a smart guy. He’s going to come in and insist that those guys do those same things. They’ve already been instilled by Coach Beilein.” They’re being reemphasized by a coach with more than a quarter century of NBA experience, and an array of assistants who range from NBA input to 24 college head coaching campaigns to a Final Four with a Beilein crew. They’ve come together early, read the projections of the huge step back, wadded them up and tossed them in the circular file — no rim involved. Howard didn’t care for part of the Iowa stat sheet, muttering about the Hawkeyes’ advantage in points in the paint, second-chance points, etc. “Wow!” he muttered. “That’s on the coach, man. I did a horrible job.” The big-picture evidence points to the contrary, thus far. Unranked to top five nationally in a month wasn’t on anybody’s radar — except maybe the Wolverines’.

