TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: How Seasoned Is The Beef?

U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua sounds convinced the Wolverines are ready, across the D-line. But even he acknowledges the real tale gets told when players step between the lines.

What he and whoever lines up beside him do will go a long way towards telling Michigan’s tale.

Fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp is expected to help provide it. He’s been there, knows what it takes, and should be ready to step up in his nearly stolen final season.

In order to light the pockets of opposing quarterbacks on fire, Paye and Hutchinson will need a little help from their friends.

Here’s the problem. The two supermen — able to bypass wide buildings in a single swim move — constitute only half of Michigan’s defensive line. To tweak a phrase, it takes a village to burn down another.

Everybody knows about Michigan’s defensive ends. Senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson are expected to crush quarterbacks like they’ve cornered the market on reporters’ keystrokes all summer and fall.

Nua on Wednesday identified several performers who could slip in beside Kemp and play some bully ball.

Everybody’s talking about redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. He’s been around a long time, but hasn’t been a major force. Nua sounds like that could change this year.

“That comes with experience and time,” Nua said. “It’s a young man finally realizing, oh, I can do this. I can do this at a consistent basis. His mindset is part of the thing that has changed, in everything he does — off the field, on the field, with his teammates.

“Once that happens, everything seems to fall into place. He’s taken his mindset into a place that is helping him produce at a very, very high level … he’s in a great place.”

Similarly, Nua said sophomore Chris Hinton has leapt forward. Hinton looked like the Baryshnikov of the battle lines in summer workout videos. His nimble footwork belies his 6-4, 305-pound frame.

“His limited experience last year is definitely helping him right now,” Nua insisted. “He’s not playing like a sophomore. His footwork is a lot faster now, his knowledge and understanding of the game, even though it was at a good place, is now at an even better place, anticipating stuff.”

On it goes. Redshirt freshman Julius Welschof is overcoming his dearth of football training in his native Germany. Sophomore Mazi Smith has dramatically changed his body and stands on the verge of a yet-to-be-realized breakthrough. Redshirt junior Jess Speight shows great promise, especially against the run.

In 10 days, the rubber meets the road in Minnesota. Former U-M defensive end Ryan Van Bergen wants to see some Gophers get run over.

Van Bergen, like Nua, stands vitally interested in Michigan’s mindset on the interior defensive line.

“Do I want a guy who is 300-plus at defensive tackle? Absolutely,” Van Bergen said. “But if that guy doesn’t come off the ball and attack guys with his hands and play like his hair’s on fire, he’s not doing the job, either.”

Van Bergen loves the leadership and individual effectiveness the Wolverines can count on out of their defensive ends. He’s looking for two to become a seriously solid four.

“As a defensive line, are you guys in attack mode — all four of you, at all times?” Van Bergen challenged. “That can make up for a little bit of a lack of size. If you have the wrong mentality, size isn’t going to matter.

“From the rumblings I’ve heard, [the fourth D-line spot is] Chris Hinton’s spot to either lose or share. I want to see him come out and be what a starting Michigan tackle should be. Be a problem for offenses. Be in the backfield.

“Be providing pressure, so that when you have these great edge rushers winning on the edge, the quarterback can’t just step up two steps and be free. Be a problem in the middle. I have faith Carlo Kemp will do that … but he needs some help.”