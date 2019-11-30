You never know what you’ll hear on the brisk walk to the stadium for The Game.

Sometimes, it’s obscene (hello Columbus). Sometimes, it’s poignant: “Win this one for Bo.”

Sometimes, it makes you think about the dynamic that renders this game at once exhilarating and maddening.

This time, a pointed comment spurred reflection. A random tailgater in Michigan garb looked at a neutrally clad passer-by and said, “You already have your story written?”

Many had, at least in their minds. The Buckeyes were unbeatable, remember? Maybe the best team in the country. Michigan would be lucky to stay within two touchdowns of the nation’s No. 1 offense.

The response wasn’t cynical, pointed, or harsh. Just truthful.

“No, not a word. In this game, they can write their own story.”