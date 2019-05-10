Jim Harbaugh wanted Notre Dame back on the Michigan football schedule, in the worst way.

He got his wish, in every sense.

Soon all will see whether the Irish reappearance becomes a highlight of a breakthrough season, or a scheduling IED on the road to The Game.

Michigan already faced arguably the toughest back half of a schedule since Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor. When the Wolverines aren’t hosting ISIS and al-Qaeda (Michigan State and Ohio State, for those without program translators), they’re hitting the road for a white out, a trap game and an attempted incessant pest extermination.

Throw the Irish into the mix, and it’s like adding a three-mile crab walk side trip into a marathon run.

Harbaugh will insist — as Michigan often proudly does — that they’ll take all comers. Where they take them represents an explosive TBD in a season fraught with them.

How the Wolverines got here is pretty simple. Harbaugh wanted the Irish back on the schedule. Athletic Director Warde Manuel made it happen, as best he could in a situation featuring limited opportunities on both sides.

Some fans didn’t like restarting the series back in South Bend last year, after it abruptly ended there — at Notre Dame’s insistence — a few years earlier. Certainly, wedging the Irish into the final October Saturday of an already loaded Big Ten schedule is worth some scrutiny.

Notre Dame represents a concern in itself, aside from any schedule placement considerations. The Irish obviously knocked off the Wolverines in South Bend last year, on their way to going 12-0 and making the playoffs.

Last year’s season opener marked senior quarterback Shea Patterson’s first game in a Michigan uniform and in a completely new offense, so he’ll be better prepped for this one. But the Irish could be as well, returning four disruptive defensive ends, quarterback Ian Book (2,628 passing yards and 19 TDs in 2018) and the usual assortment of high-level talent.

The insertion of the Irish into the gateway-to-November slot makes this one doubly daunting.

Both teams will be tested by then. Notre Dame plays at No. 3 Georgia in September, and hosts USC on Oct. 12. Then as Irish luck would have it, Brian Kelly’s crew gets a bye week to rest and recover before traveling to Ann Arbor.