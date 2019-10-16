The scene couldn’t be much bigger, for a Michigan team desperate to declare itself a Big Ten contender.

ESPN College GameDay, nestled into Happy Valley. A whiteout at Beaver Stadium, rocking with leftover hatred from the Lloyd Carr days, when Penn State once lost nine in a row to the Wolverines.

A pair of the biggest names in college football history, scrambling to reestablish themselves among the elite. Two proud programs trying to emerge as the No. 1 challenger to the Evil Empire that has dominated the Big Ten landscape far too long.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions share plenty in common, including a tough, defense-dominated victory over Iowa. The Hawkeyes represent the only quality Big Ten opponent Penn State has faced. Michigan isn’t looking back at its other one — for good reason.

The biggest difference between James Franklin’s Nittany Lions and Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, so far? That’s easy, and not good news for invaders from the west.