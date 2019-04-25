Jon Falk remembers the days when Michigan stunned Ohio State with regularity. He’s unwilling to accept the notion that those days won’t return.

It’s a bit of a tough sell in the spring of 2019. Six months ago, the long-time Michigan equipment manager witnessed — just like everyone else — the Buckeyes’ 62-39 dissection of the Wolverines in Ohio Stadium.

Falk sees a bigger picture. No matter how painful, the 2018 version of The Game didn’t begin the series, and certainly didn’t end it.

When Jim Harbaugh came to Ann Arbor, he inherited a 5-7 squad that sat home at bowl time and finished tied for 11th in a 14-team Big Ten. Harbaugh’s teams haven’t gotten over the top against the Buckeyes, but they’ve been knocking on the door, with multiple opportunities to secure a league title and a playoff spot.

“That just goes to show you how far we’ve come in the last four years,” Falk said. “We’re close. Ohio State got out there and they got ahead of us, and they’ve beaten us. But we’re coming back.

“I really believe we’re close. Two years ago, we had ‘em down at Ohio State.”

That 2016 game has to be the most painful of the Harbaugh era thus far. Up by 10 points in Ohio Stadium, the Wolverines wound up losing, 30-27, in double overtime. They thought it was over far sooner, and that they’d stopped OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett on a crucial fourth-down play.

Location, location, locations … game officials saw it differently.

U-M led 14-0 in Michigan Stadium in 2017, but couldn’t finish. Last year … well, Falk experienced a reverse flashback.

“When we would play Ohio State back in the ‘90s and the ‘80s, Ohio State would always be the best team around, and we’d go in and beat ‘em,” Falk said. “We’d play the best game that we had on Saturday.

“Well, that just reversed on us this year. Ohio State played their best game against us. If you watched them in the regular season, they didn’t play near how they played against Michigan…

“That’s just the way it goes sometimes. You catch a team that walks into a buzz saw. We walked into a buzz saw that day.”