TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Let's Play Football

Jim Harbaugh said it with the succinctness of a man facing a charging grizzly, armed with only a yet-unholstered can of bear spray. “Stay positive,” Harbaugh offered. “Test negative. Let’s play football.” He no doubt said it with a smile, matched by millions across the Midwest and across the country. Football has returned to the Big Ten. Forget all the acrimony. Forget the who was right, who was wrong, and the Big Ten’s insistence that “the facts changed” so it changed its formerly declared irrevocable position of no football this fall. However they got there, the conference and its university presidents and chancellors decided the game could be played safely. On Oct. 23, we’ll see it again. That wasn’t guaranteed, no matter how much anyone wished it so. The seemingly settled reality of no football brought about a profound melancholy, from players, to parents, to coaches, to fans, and even to many in the media.

Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News admitted she “teared up a bit” when considering the prospect of no football this fall. She’s been on the beat since 1992, one year after a rookie editor of The Wolverine first began haunting Schembechler Hall. He sat on the carpeted floor of the entrance to the football fortress that September of 1991. Sitting nearby was Desmond Howard, veteran wideout who pined for a big season. “Not too many people know my name yet, nationally,” Howard mused, one night after practice finished and the building emptied. “I hope by the end of the year, everybody does.” By the end of the year, he’d won the Heisman. Twenty-nine seasons later, so much has flown by. An interim coach many wrote off wound up winning Michigan’s first national championship in a half-century. The sure-fire winner who succeeded Lloyd Carr then drove straight into the ditch. The scramble to rediscover the Wolverines’ way ensued, and some say they’re finally back under Harbaugh. At the same time, they’ve yet to win a Big Ten title since 2004 — unthinkable. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, along comes 2020. Season 30 — since that foreshadowing conversation with a Heisman winner — looked like it wouldn’t happen at all. Now it will, and the celebration’s on.

