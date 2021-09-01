Michigan football begins again on Saturday. Those who embrace everything about the winged helmet hope that’s true in every sense of the phrase.

Jim Harbaugh’s crew skidded into the ditch last year. The 2-4 mess of a season began late, ended early and still provided a dirty half-dozen of embarrassment and future motivation.

Now unranked, lightly regarded and feeling like an actual wounded wolverine, cornered and taunted, Harbaugh’s players stand ready to lash out — or so they say.

Half their coaching staff is new. The boss took a hard look, blew it up again, and hopes the pieces fall together properly. That’s what happens when a pride-filled program finishes next-to-last in the East Division of the Big Ten — and loses, embarrassingly so, to the last-place team.

Especially this last-place team.

Michigan State’s 27-24 win over the Wolverines still resounds. It’s a big reason new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will be flipping the switches on Saturday, contends U-M radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch.