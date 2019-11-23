The Michigan head coach’s desire to publicly ponder his team’s biggest game of the year moments after it knocked off Indiana ranked right up there with his urge to swear off whole milk, Cracker Barrel and … well, football itself.

Harbaugh blocked talk about The Game like his offensive line blocked for five touchdown passes against the Hoosiers.

“I’m going to enjoy this win,” Harbaugh assured after the 39-14 rout. “It was a big win for our team. I’m proud of the way they played today. I’ll keeping enjoying it, [have a] happy flight home and we’ll quickly turn our attention to the next game.”

His players turned their focus a bit quicker.

“No one was even talking about this game,” sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson insisted. “We’re all ready for next week.”