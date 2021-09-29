Wolverine Watch: McNamara Has Earned It
Michigan’s quarterback couldn’t hit the broad side of an ocean liner. Throw after throw went awry, evoking groans and a hint of booing from the semi-faithful.
With each misfire, the early season undefeated mark appeared more and more doomed. If the Wolverines didn’t have a quarterback that could manage the game and move the football, how might they avoid losing a handful of contests?
Why, with such talent behind him, was this obviously overmatched coach’s pet being allowed to throw away a season? Those who actually cared about the outcome wondered why the man in the headset on the sidelines apparently did not.
Then Brian Griese settled down, and turned it around. He put three first-half interceptions behind him, helped wipe out a daunting 21-3 halftime deficit, and led Michigan to a stirring 28-24 comeback win over Iowa in the magical season of 1997.
The final numbers still weren’t good, due to the first-half tsunami of errors: 15-for-26, 165 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and five sacks. In the end, the Wolverines still stood 6-0, on their way to 12-0.
And Michigan fans lived happily ever after. The End.
Well, not exactly. It doesn’t work that way.
Nearly a quarter-century later, we’re still judging winged-helmeted QBs on halves of football. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara’s second-half struggles against Rutgers have some signaling to the bullpen, for strong-armed true frosh J.J. McCarthy.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news