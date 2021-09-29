 Michigan Wolverines Football: Wolverine Watch: McNamara Has Earned It
Wolverine Watch: McNamara Has Earned It

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan’s quarterback couldn’t hit the broad side of an ocean liner. Throw after throw went awry, evoking groans and a hint of booing from the semi-faithful.

With each misfire, the early season undefeated mark appeared more and more doomed. If the Wolverines didn’t have a quarterback that could manage the game and move the football, how might they avoid losing a handful of contests?

Why, with such talent behind him, was this obviously overmatched coach’s pet being allowed to throw away a season? Those who actually cared about the outcome wondered why the man in the headset on the sidelines apparently did not.

Then Brian Griese settled down, and turned it around. He put three first-half interceptions behind him, helped wipe out a daunting 21-3 halftime deficit, and led Michigan to a stirring 28-24 comeback win over Iowa in the magical season of 1997.

The final numbers still weren’t good, due to the first-half tsunami of errors: 15-for-26, 165 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and five sacks. In the end, the Wolverines still stood 6-0, on their way to 12-0.

And Michigan fans lived happily ever after. The End.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara
Cade McNamara and Michigan's offense look to shake off a sour second half against Rutgers.

Well, not exactly. It doesn’t work that way.

Nearly a quarter-century later, we’re still judging winged-helmeted QBs on halves of football. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara’s second-half struggles against Rutgers have some signaling to the bullpen, for strong-armed true frosh J.J. McCarthy.

