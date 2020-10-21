TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers

Wolverine Watch: Milton Could One-Up The GOAT, For Openers
The greatest quarterback in the history of the universe fired a pick-six on his first throw in a college game.
Tom Brady watched helplessly while UCLA’s Phillip Ward stepped in front of a slanting U-M wideout, picked off the pass, and churned away to the end zone.
Two years later, Brady’s first start didn’t go so well, either. Although he performed decently — 267 yards passing, no interceptions — his team got steamrolled at Notre Dame, 36-20.
Quarterback life worked out okay after that, for the pride of San Mateo, Calif. Matter of fact, it’s still going …
All of that isn’t to say redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton looms as the next Brady, or even Cam Newton. There’s no hinting that Milton and the Wolverines will come up short Saturday night at Minnesota.
There IS a reminder that if Milton and his team don’t immediately dominate, it’s no sign of impending doom.
Sometimes, there’s a work in progress.
This crew of Wolverines, understandably, enters the 2020 season with more reason for anticipation than any since that post-national championship campaign. That’s because there almost wasn’t a season this year.
It’s here — for now.
“It means a lot,” head coach Jim Harbaugh affirmed. “We’re really excited about it. They have been through a lot. They’ve done a great job. I feel great about our team.”
They’ve prepared feverishly, while staying cool. They’ve stayed positive, tested negative. They’ve sacrificed a normal fall college experience to lock themselves away, just for the chance to perform.
Now all that’s left, Harbaugh offered, involves “chasing perfection” in terms of knowing what to do, and “letting it rip.”
Milton holds the keys to the Maserati, and the autobahn beckons.
The third-year Wolverine chased perfection like few others in the months leading up to this moment. He studied, drilled tirelessly, and drew extensive input inside and outside Schembechler Hall.
He drove himself to the point that not long into Michigan’s preparation for the season, he took over. His chief competition left town. Milton became the next man up.
What Harbaugh sought from Milton — who can fire footballs that put fingers on the endangered species list — involves becoming a quarterback.
According to the boss, he’s getting there.
“Joe’s got an extremely strong arm, but he really took to heart to throw passes with touch,” Harbaugh said. “He made a lot of growth in that way, putting the appropriate elevation on the ball. It’s a catchable ball.
“He’s practicing extremely well, in all phases of quarterback play. He’s ready to play a game.”
Teammates on both sides of the line watched that readiness develop — not over months, but over years.
“You look at Joe and you’re just excited,” fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp observed. “You know everything he’s gone through to get to this point. You watch him grow since freshman year. He was the scout quarterback. The way he led the scout team, you knew one day that, okay, this guy right here, when it’s his time, it’s going to be very special.”
“Explosive,” redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross offered, regarding Milton. “Joe is one of my good friends. Just to see him thrive and flourish, it’s been amazing. He’s been practicing really, really well. I can’t wait to see him go out there and ball. He’s going to be elite.”
Senior safety Brad Hawkins sees in Milton the sort of swagger that can permeate a roster.
“I know he’s very ready,” Hawkins said. “He’s playing with sooooo much confidence. He’s very poised. He comes out there every day, ready to work. His confidence is just off the charts. I just can’t wait to see what he brings to the table and what he does for this offense and this football team on Saturday.”
“He’s making amazing plays out there,” sophomore tailback Zach Charbonnet stressed. “He’s becoming a great leader on this offense, and that’s something I really enjoy. He really gets the energy hyped in the offense. I think he’s ready for this game, for sure.”
Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, the saying goes. At 6-5, Milton sports a mouth tougher to reach than most. But the Gophers will be coming, and a week later, the Spartans … well, that’s another story for another dirty-play day.
Milton’s size, skills, and increasing savvy give Michigan a chance to become special, regardless of how it all begins on Saturday. He could become Harbaugh’s breakthrough quarterback.
Needless to say, Milton hasn’t had time to watch Brady’s opener as Michigan’s starting QB. Just as well. He intends to one-up the GOAT, as least in that respect.
---
