Some say Ben Bredeson is heading home this weekend. He begs to differ.

“Michigan’s my home,” the senior guard offered. “This place is special to me. I definitely belong here.”

The two-time captain flashed glimpses of how suited he was for the winged helmet at Wisconsin’s Hartland High. It was there, according to John U. Bacon’s new book, “Overtime,” that he demonstrated he could qualify as a Wolverine.

Bredeson labored academically under one teacher who matriculated from Ohio State.

“He kept bringing up the Buckeyes all the time, and it kind of made me angry,” Bredeson said. “Even Badgers hate Buckeyes. Ohio State fans bother me.”