Wolverine Watch: Moving On Madison With Malice
Some say Ben Bredeson is heading home this weekend. He begs to differ.
“Michigan’s my home,” the senior guard offered. “This place is special to me. I definitely belong here.”
The two-time captain flashed glimpses of how suited he was for the winged helmet at Wisconsin’s Hartland High. It was there, according to John U. Bacon’s new book, “Overtime,” that he demonstrated he could qualify as a Wolverine.
Bredeson labored academically under one teacher who matriculated from Ohio State.
“He kept bringing up the Buckeyes all the time, and it kind of made me angry,” Bredeson said. “Even Badgers hate Buckeyes. Ohio State fans bother me.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news