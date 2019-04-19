Plenty of Michigan fans get very excited, hearing the words “up-tempo offense.” A few might experience some holdover twitches and involuntary shaking.

It’s understandable, of course. They hear “spot the ball” and immediately think of spotting the opposition 30 points, or shoveling a foot of snow from their driveway on a football-free New Year’s Day.

They think of defense on the back of a milk carton. They envision second-class citizen defenders who long to see the best practice field off State Street and hope Wisconsin wouldn’t run that same play a 41st straight time against them.

Well, this isn’t that. It’s okay to get fired up about Jim Harbaugh handing the car keys to new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The boss isn’t simultaneously making Don Brown & Co. ride in the back half of the team bus.

Gattis — whose most recent coaching stops put him at Alabama and Penn State — wants to put Brown in a very enviable position in 2019. Brown vows his boys will take care of business, but welcomes what he envisions as scoring outbursts to come.

Both of them fielded the “protect the defense” inquiry on Friday. Their responses delivered a good look into what everyone might see on the field come fall.

Gattis won’t ever boast about 40 minutes of possession time. But he intends to control the game in other ways.

“The first thing we talk about is dictating the tempo of the game,” Gattis explained. “When we talk about dictating the tempo of the game, it’s not necessarily about time of possession. It’s applying pressure on the opposing defense. They must stop us every time or we’re going to go out there and score.

“It’s also putting pressure on the opposing offense. If they don’t go out there and score every time, they’re going to fall behind. From an aggressive standpoint on offense, we want to put the opposing team, defensively and offensively, in conflict.

“When they face us, they face this brand of football in a Michigan offense, where every possession matters to them.”

There will be a Michigan defensive de-emphasis over Brown’s dead body. Gattis doesn’t want one, and welcomes the carnage to come while he’s making tweaks with his troops on the sidelines.