Wolverine Watch: Not Cool, But Warming To The Task

Sorry, Charles Woodson. Tough luck, LaMarr Woodley. Oh well, Aidan Hutchinson.

We understand your passion, but face it.

Defense isn’t cool.

That’s the summation of a sports talk radio host overheard recently. It wasn’t his own opinion, but a take while surveying the landscape of college football these days.

It’s not an unreasonable conclusion, either, even if it’s dead wrong.

Where’s the juice these days? What draws the greatest excitement? It’s hanging 50 (or 60, or 70) on opponents, turning the pushups-for-points sideline warriors into workout machines.

It’s winning shootouts, and racking up College Football Playoff style points like offensive linemen downing donuts. It’s score, score, score … then score some more.

They used to say defense wins championships. Put that notion forth these days, and the kids will ask you if you fought in World War I.