Wolverine Watch: Packing A Paczki

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Beating up on Rutgers seems a lot like eating a 1,000-calorie paczki. It tastes delicious, it’s very satisfying at the moment, and it makes you happy.

Oh, but there’s this: if you try and make a regular diet out of them, you’ll be dead soon enough.

Michigan can't keep replicating the 52-0 donut dominance it baked in The Big House against the Scarlet Knights Saturday, even if it so desired. The soft touches in its schedule are, for the most part, gobbled up.

Rutgers exists in the Big Ten to bring in some of the eastern television market, including New York. The price to pay? Basically, it involves getting decimated on a regular basis like foes of in-his-prime Mike Tyson.

The Scarlet Knights are beginning their sixth season in the conference. They stand 7-38, the left side of the column owing much to their relatively sterling 3-5 beginning in 2014. Since then, it’s been 1-7, 0-9, 3-6, 0-9 and now 0-2. If they win a Big Ten game this season, it might involve opposing team busses getting lost trying to find Piscataway, N.J., and winding up stranded in Manhattan traffic.

Sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell is emerging as a top receiver for a Michigan football crew that looked in sync Saturday.
