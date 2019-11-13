Jim Harbaugh mouthed all the right words, at the start of a week oozing with more disrespect than Thanksgiving dinner featuring the Trumps and the Pelosis.

Harbaugh insisted MSU head coach Mark Dantonio is a “master motivator.”

That, of course, ignores the fact that Dantonio hasn’t motivated the Spartans to a win since Sept. 28, couldn’t inspire his best linebacker away from performance-enhancing drugs (if he so desired), and failed to fire his offense up to score more than 17 points — total, for the month of October.

Harbaugh vowed that the Wolverines are “on high alert for everything” from the Spartans.

That one makes sense. After all, a Michigan quarterback nearly experienced his head getting twisted off by a Spartan operating under a former defensive coordinator who clearly spelled out the objective: “That’s what we tried to do — 60 minutes of unnecessary roughness.”