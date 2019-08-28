News More News
Wolverine Watch: Ringing In A New Opportunity

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The 2019 season stands unblemished, stretching out ahead of those in winged helmets with unlimited possibilities. It will be what the Wolverines make it through blood, sweat and tears, fate putting a finger on the scale.

The preliminaries are ended, all the analysis delivered. Every player, every coach, and every staffer in Schembechler Hall knows what they want to make of a chance they’ll never see again.

For sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a quick trip home to nearby Plymouth provides all the reminder he needs.

On opposing walls in his bedroom rest a pair of uncompromising incentive providers. There’s a framed Rose Bowl jersey, worn by Aidan’s father, Michigan All-American defensive lineman Chris Hutchinson. On the other wall, five Big Ten championship rings.

Those were different times, obviously. The younger Hutchinson and his teammates refuse to believe they’re gone forever.

Jim Harbaugh has tweaked the plan, but improvement throughout the season might tell the tale.
