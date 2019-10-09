There’s a logical ending to Michigan’s 2019 football campaign, based on nearly a half-season’s worth of results.

U-M fans hope their Wolverines can defy logic.

They’ve played two quality Big Ten teams to this point. At Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin’s Badgers treated Michigan like a rusted-out junker getting a buck-a-whack treatment with sledgehammers at the county fair. In The Big House against Iowa, some were buoyed by coordinator Don Brown’s resurgent defense in a 10-3 win.

Others chafed over the narrow victory margin, derisively renaming Michigan’s “speed-in-space” offense “Lost In Space.”

Torches and pitchforks aside, what makes sense?

This does. The Wolverines travel to Illinois and ultimately pummel an Illinois crew that lost at home to Eastern Michigan — but not by enough to ease all fears.

Michigan then goes and drops two in a row — first under the lights in Happy Valley, where Penn State has been flexing on bad teams. Then at home against a Notre Dame crew, which lost only to powerful Georgia and still has its Irish eyes fixed on the College Football Playoff.