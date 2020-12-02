Wolverine Watch: Skene Slams Herbstreit For White Flag Comments
Kirk Herbstreit never beat Michigan as an Ohio State Buckeye. His ill-considered attempt to beat on the Wolverines last night backfired — in a big way.
Herbstreit misfired badly on comments he made during Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff rankings show. He basically accused Michigan’s football program of an underhanded and cynical attempt to dodge playing his beloved Buckeyes.
“I still think Michigan waves the white flag, and potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week. … Michigan could opt out, basically, of that game, and keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship,” the ESPN analyst offered.
He quickly felt the blitz coming. Or, he just realized that charging a football program of 100 players, dozens of staff and assistants, and a head coach known for playing by the rules with using COVID to duck competition is not wise.
Herbstreit said so, whether out of sincerity or to avoid the sack.
“I made some comments about Michigan, about the potential of them waving the white flag and intentionally trying to avoid playing Ohio State, saying, ‘Hey, we have too many cases and we’re going to opt out,’” Herbstreit acknowledged.
“I had no business at all saying that. I have no evidence of that. It’s completely unfair to the University of Michigan, to Jim Harbaugh, to his players and coaches, and I just wanted to apologize.”
