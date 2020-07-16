TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Boesch Says No Football Would Put Hoops On Hold

Everybody knows the college football season stands in danger of evaporation. The COVID-19 panic driving many decision makers could sack even the newly announced Big Ten-only schedule. Michigan Radio basketball play-by-play man Brian Boesch is looking beyond even fall’s potential forearm shiver to millions. He knows that if football falls, the sport he brings to the airwaves is bound for at least a delay of game. “If football gets shut down, I don’t see any way that college basketball would start on time,” Boesch said on TheWolverine.com Podcast. “I don’t see how that would be feasible.” Now, Boesch isn’t conceding the football season — yet. Neither are those at Schembechler Hall, prepping for what they hope will be a different-yet-satisfying campaign. Those preparations are taking place in countless college football venues around the nation. It still says here, they should be. Football is a game marked by violence and passion, but also by great discipline. An extra measure of it, in this case, could mean the difference between playing football this fall and seeing the first (and most crucial) domino tumble.

Jim Harbaugh says he's ready for the responsibility of keeping his players safe through a season.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

As stated in this space before, the serious COVID-19 danger for 18- to 23-year-olds is nearly negligible. The question then becomes, how are others — older coaches, officials, fans, families of players — kept safe if a season goes forward? That involves common sense, which isn’t necessarily found in abundance amid the hysteria. If a particular coach is vulnerable, distance him from players. Older officials, sit this one out. Fans, make good choices, if there are choices to be made — Michigan already announced there will be no public ticket sales for the fall. Again, keep family members safe by avoiding close contact — for a very short period. Discipline for football players isn’t a foreign concept. Say you’re not operating in a 60-minutes-of-unnecessary-roughness system. You know better than to grab a quarterback’s facemask and rip it around so that he has a northbound torso and a south-facing visage. It’s simple penalty avoidance. When the penalty is your football season, how much easier should that discipline be? Boesch — who also works on Michigan Radio’s football crew — knows there are concerns to take into account when prepping to make the football season a reality. “Say we do play nine or 10 Big Ten games over the course of September to November … who would I come in contact with over that stretch?” he mused. “That, more than anything else, has to be the measurement.”

Juwan Howard doesn't want to see the basketball season slip through his fingers in year two at U-M.