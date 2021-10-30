Wolverine Watch: The Horror Show Unfolds

Devastating. Horrific. Unimaginable. Michigan’s worst nightmare came shockingly true in the Nightmare Off Farm Lane. The Wolverines killed off the Spartans, time after time, just like in the horror movies. But the monsters kept bursting through the sod at Spartan Stadium, an eyeball hanging down onto a cheek, grinning wickedly. In the end, Michigan left the door open, just a crack, even after building a 30-14 lead. MSU rammed a machete through, pried the door open and proceeded to cut U-M’s heart out on Halloween weekend, 37-33. There have been some crushing games play out for the Wolverines on MSU’s shock-ridden soil. But this one brought back echoes of Spartan Bob in sheer emotional upheaval. Twenty years from now, it will be remembered, and reviled by anyone in maize and blue. “This one stings, for sure, but we’ve got to be able to bounce back,” redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara said afterward. “We can’t let this game define our season.”

Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a host of Spartans scramble after a fumble late in the game.

He’s right, of course. At 7-1, 4-1 in the Big Ten, nothing is off the table for Michigan. But 8-0, 5-0, would have kept them in control of everything. And 8-0, 5-0 is precisely what they ought to be. Don’t think so? Try these numbers. McNamara went 28-for-44 for 383 yards and two touchdowns passing. He dominated at times, in arguably his best performance in a Michigan uniform, given the opponent, the setting, and the stakes. Anyone wanting to revisit the argument over whether freshman QB J.J. McCarthy should be running the team right now needs to zip it and pump the brakes. McCarthy fumbled twice in the closing moments, and lost one — the one MSU put in the end zone to win the game. That’s not shot at the rookie — just facts. He’s going to be a fabulous quarterback for the Wolverines, down the road. But McNamara was the man for the moment, and Jim Harbaugh seemed to indicate he was unavailable — “He was working through something…” when McCarthy and freshman running back Blake Corum let a late exchange tumble to the turf at the U-M 41, sharpening the final dagger. Even that shouldn’t have made the difference. When you out-gain an opponent in their house, 552-395, out-pass them, 406-196, play to a draw in the turnover battle, avoid any sacks, and run 82 offensive plays to 66 by the opposition, you win. Period. Only the Wolverines didn’t. “We had the momentum, things were going our way,” junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. “We just couldn’t capitalize, completely, on that momentum like we’d like to.” Instead, when they built that daunting 30-14 edge with 6:47 left in the third quarter, they didn’t get out of the haunted house. They hid behind the chain saws. Then came the unkindest cuts of all. Two MSU touchdowns, followed by two-point conversions, knotted things up with 12:29 to play, and the howling horde in Spartan Stadium could sense a kill coming. MSU tailback Kenneth Walker III wielded the biggest Grim Reaper scythe, cutting through U-M’s defense for 197 yards and a shocking five touchdowns on the ground. The Wolverines fought back with the redshirt junior placekicker Jake Moody’s go-ahead field goal with 9:20 left, but Michigan’s only lost fumble wound up sealing the deal.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enjoyed arguably his best day in a winged helmet, loss notwithstanding.