Michigan enters Big Ten play as the top rushing team in the nation, with the No. 3 scoring offense and the No. 9 defense against the score.

All that and $89.95 will get you a 16-ounce W Black Australian Wagu Ribeye at The Chop House, the night before Michigan hosts Rutgers to begin playing for keeps. In other words, regarding a coveted rise in the Big Ten, junior defensive end Aidan’s Hutchinson’s words still resonate: “We haven’t done a damn thing.”

This isn’t Chris Ash’s smoldering heap of Scarlet Knights getting shoveled into Michigan Stadium, ready for another 78-0 beat down. Reinstalled head coach Greg Schiano knows what he’s doing, and brings his own 3-0 crew to town.

The visitors surrendered 34 points in three wins (Temple, Syracuse and Delaware) so far — just like the Wolverines. They’ve averaged 41 points per game, just a couple of field goals under Michigan’s 47 points-per-game mark.

Despite U-M’s strong start, despite the notion that it’s Rutgers — say the word like you just chugged an eight-ounce bottle of vinegar — the Wolverines can’t take anything for granted. When you’re coming off 2-4, and when everything gets tougher from here, there’s no room for looking ahead.

That’s said, we can look ahead. And we will.