Wolverine Watch: The Real Battle Starts Now
Michigan enters Big Ten play as the top rushing team in the nation, with the No. 3 scoring offense and the No. 9 defense against the score.
All that and $89.95 will get you a 16-ounce W Black Australian Wagu Ribeye at The Chop House, the night before Michigan hosts Rutgers to begin playing for keeps. In other words, regarding a coveted rise in the Big Ten, junior defensive end Aidan’s Hutchinson’s words still resonate: “We haven’t done a damn thing.”
This isn’t Chris Ash’s smoldering heap of Scarlet Knights getting shoveled into Michigan Stadium, ready for another 78-0 beat down. Reinstalled head coach Greg Schiano knows what he’s doing, and brings his own 3-0 crew to town.
The visitors surrendered 34 points in three wins (Temple, Syracuse and Delaware) so far — just like the Wolverines. They’ve averaged 41 points per game, just a couple of field goals under Michigan’s 47 points-per-game mark.
Despite U-M’s strong start, despite the notion that it’s Rutgers — say the word like you just chugged an eight-ounce bottle of vinegar — the Wolverines can’t take anything for granted. When you’re coming off 2-4, and when everything gets tougher from here, there’s no room for looking ahead.
That’s said, we can look ahead. And we will.
Assuming the Wolverines claw their way past the Scarlet Knights, they enter a malevolent menu of eight games in nine weeks, including showdowns at Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State, with a seamy side of Buckeye tossed in at the end.
