College football openers are a little like circus high-wire acts. They’re a whole lot more comfortable — albeit less thrilling — with a net.

Middle Tennessee State became the fiber that prevented any full plummet, dutifully bowing out with check in hand following a 40-21 loss. The Blue Raiders raided nothing but Michigan’s more-than-ample coffers, leaving the nation’s No. 7 team unscathed.

What more could anyone ask?

Well, plenty, if you want to get picky. Michigan turnovers set up a pair of MTSU touchdowns, and the Wolverines left a host of scoring opportunities outside the end zone. Defensively, U-M fell victim to throwback passes and didn’t limit the damage on sudden-change situations.

That’s what openers are all about. Michigan gets to tuck a 19-point win under its belt, and its coaches get to use the film as an ego-puncture to get more out of their team.