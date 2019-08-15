“If I were to trace back the failures of the RichRod [Rich Rodriguez] era straight through to Brady Hoke, it’s been shoddy line play. I think they’re got the right coach [Ed Warinner] and the pieces in place where, not only should the line be good this year, it should be good moving forward, which I think puts them in championship contention.”

“This should be their best offensive line in over a decade. It really should. They have All-Big Ten performers, they have returning starters, they have experience, they have talent, battling and backing up.

“Michigan has a few things that I think bode very well for them,” Karsch said. “First of all — and it’s probably what I look at with every team — what does your offensive line look like?

He’s saying it. And he backs it up.

So when he says this very well could be that breakthrough year, it tends to cut through the noise. When he says such a season would include a win over Ohio State, it’s worth a second look.

Karsch is as clear-eyed about Michigan football as they come. When others are saying THIS IS THE YEAR for the big breakthrough, he’s more likely than most to put a “hold on a minute” pin in any Indianapolis trial balloon.

Doug Karsch roams the sidelines during every Michigan football game, on behalf of the Michigan Radio Network. He doesn’t ask for autographs or photo ops along the way.

That’s a great start. But it’s only a start. Those picking the Wolverines to win the Big Ten East and make it to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis for the first time ever see much more.

So does Karsch.

“They have a veteran quarterback [senior Shea Patterson] — a veteran quarterback who can’t rest on his laurels, because they’ve got a kid [redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey] pushing him,” Karsch said. “That leads to another healthy situation.”

On the other side of the football, there’s defensive coordinator Don Brown. Despite an unsavory end to last season, he’s proven he’ll consistently put high-level defenses on the field.

“He checks the box when you’re concerned about what’s gone,” Karsch pointed out. “They lost a ton — Devin Bush, David Long, Chase Winovich, Rashan Gary. Those are all guys in the top half of the [NFL] Draft, and that’s a lot of talent.

“But the one thing this coordinator has shown, and he showed it at Boston College … he had less talent at Boston College than he has on this defense, and he took that team to the top-ranked defense in the country. It feels like he checks the box where there are concerns.”

It’s not like there aren’t worries, Karsch assured, tapping the brakes lightly. He mentioned staying healthy at wide receiver, the necessity for a running back to emerge, and the possibility that the defense might have, in fact, lost too much.

There’s also the schedule, which looks tougher than the $3 strip steak at the local dive in Rantoul, Ill.

“Compare it to Ohio State’s schedule,” Karsch said. “You’ll laugh.”

On the other hand, he’s not seeing an opponent in the Big Ten East that looks improved from a year ago. The Buckeyes suffered arguably the biggest lost, seeing Urban Meyer “retire” once again.

That’s a leg up in the final game of the regular season, in Karsch’s book.

“As much as there’s pressure on Jim Harbaugh to win that game, and there is … what happens if he does?” Karsch mused. “Boy, does the pressure pendulum swing immediately to Columbus.

“Every fan base has unreasonable fans. Some just have a higher percentage of unreasonable fans. I think that pendulum swings to Columbus in a hurry. While it’s been one-sided, and it’s been ugly, it can turn in a hurry. This is the most critical game Jim Harbaugh will have in his tenure at Michigan.”

t’s one in which a victory very likely puts him and his team in Indianapolis in December. Karsch hasn’t made those travel plans yet, but he’s not scheduling any vacations then, either.

“Here’s the thing about Ohio State, and Michigan State for that matter,” Karsch said. “Their quarterbacks can’t get touched. If their quarterbacks go down, their season’s done. In Ohio State’s case, their quarterback is also unproven.

“I think it’s very likely going to come down to that game. And I’m not saying Ohio State is going to be bad. I think the trap doors in Michigan’s season aren’t quite as many as Ohio State’s, at this point.”

Of course, what looks like a trap door in mid-August can become a land mine in October. That’s why they play, and that’s why so many watch.

Knowing Michigan is better positioned to make a run than at any time in the past dozen years means something. And it’s not just HailToTheVictorsGoBlueYayWolverinesWeLoveHarbaugh.com saying so.