Wolverine Watch: We've Got Something Special

Everybody said it, to the point that the warning took its place in line behind death and taxes. Michigan will face adversity this season. The Wolverines faced it, all right. They stared into its eyes, and those eyes stared back, blood red, peering out of the closet into a dimly lit room. Adorned in a hockey mask and bearing (fittingly) a scythe, the demon ‘Husker swung at Michigan’s undefeated record for all it was worth. More than 87,000 looked on, howling for the head of the nation’s No. 9 team to roll. When the clock turned 00:00, they stared blankly out of a frigid maze, like Jack Nicholson at the end of “The Shining.” Frost-bitten again. Michigan’s gutsy, hair-raising, at times mortifying, at times exhilarating 32-29 triumph in Lincoln proved just what the cardiologist didn’t order. And yet it answered the question of the hour for the now 6-0 Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara and head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrate.

Would they fold when things began going against them? Oh, the adversity arrived in an avalanche.

Michigan’s 13-0 halftime lead might have given some comfort. The Cornhuskers managed 133 first-half yards, 78 on their very first drive, coming away empty-handed when head coach Scott Frost opted to eschew a field goal for an ill-fated touchdown attempt. Surely, this would wind up 30-13, or some similar score, the Wolverines continuing to bottle up quarterback Adrian Martinez and the ‘Huskers. Guess again. Martinez torched Michigan’s defense in the second half, putting 29 points on the board in 30 minutes. He produced Michigan’s first deficit of the year, and stood one drive away from hand-delivering U-M’s first defeat. His 291 yards and three touchdowns passing had the Wolverines reeling. One more drive, and the home crowd would explode like a harvester rigged with dynamite by cornfield-lurking terrorists. It didn’t happen. The Wolverines wouldn’t let it happen. After Martinez bolted in for the touchdown to make it 29-26 Nebraska with only 7:08 to play, the Wolverines didn’t fold. They flew — literally. Redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins bolted away on a 50-yard run, complete with a soaring leap clean over a Nebraska defender. The superhuman elevation set up junior placekicker Jake Moody’s game-tying field goal with three minutes left. That didn’t feel like enough — not the way Martinez had turned Michigan’s 30-minute shutout into a 57-minute shredding. Surely, he’d heave the ‘Huskers right back downfield for the game-winner. Forget that. The Michigan defense stood Martinez up like an overstuffed scarecrow, and senior safety Brad Hawkins pilfered the pigskin — and the game — right away from him. Hawkins’ strip and scoop set up Moody’s 39-yard game-winner with 1:24 remaining. The battered but not beaten defense did the rest.